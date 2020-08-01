BBNaija2020: Housemates Ka3na And Praise Caught On Camera Having S*x At Night (Videos)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Ka3na and Praise have been caught on camera having s*x.

They were seen being very intimate on Saturday morning, August 1.

The housemates had just finished playing a game of truth or dare in which Ka3na played with Laycon’s d!ck and also kissed ozo, before she and Praise decided to get freaky.

The footage shows both housemates moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets.

Praise Nelson, 28, is engaged and has a child with his fiance, while Katrina Jones, 26, is still married to her 64 years old white husband who she shares a child with, although they are separated at the moment.

