BBNaija2020: Housemates Go Gaga As DJ Switch Plays Vee’s Song In The House (Video)

During last night’s party in BBNaija house, housemates went gaga moment DJ Switch played Vee‘s song “Know You”.

DJ Switch, the first female Nigerian disc jockey to feature in this year’s BBNaija show was in the house over the weekend and all housemates including BBNaija viewers, danced to stupor.

In the spirit of support and excitement, housemates rushed to the DJ’s cubicle as they vibed to the song, with Vee singing along, mouthing every word.

This year’s Big Brother Naija show has given viewers an overdose of raw talents in the name of housemates who have kept on dolling out massive entertainment contents.

Housemates, Vee and Neo are currently in a serious relationship in the house. Just a couple of days ago, Neo gave her beautiful flowers on her birthday.

Watch video of housemates singing and dancing to Vee’s song below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEfaUpXJECH/