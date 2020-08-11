BBNaija2020: God Help, It Was Difficult Not Having Sex With Kiddwaya In The Head Of House Lounge Last Night – Erica Confesses (Video)

Erica has said she doesn’t know if she will be able to resist having sex with Kiddwaya this night after God helped her escape the thought last night in their first night sleeping together in the head of house lounge.

Recall that she and Kiddwaya have the head of house lounge all to themselves after she chose him as her Deputy Head of House.

In a conversation with Tolanibaj during the work-out session this morning, Erica revealed that it was difficult not having sex with Kiddwaya last night which was their first night in the lounge.

She further revealed that the physical attraction made it so difficult and she kept looking at the cameras to remind herself of where she was.

This is coming after Kiddwaya asked her why she thinks he doesn’t have her back just like Laycon. Asides telling her that she is always going to be in his life, the Benue-born reality show star also told Erica that he can’t imagine not caring about her whether they have a relationship or not.

Here is the video below;

ERICA to TBAJ: I think the physical attraction makes it hard. Last night, it was so difficult to not have sex. I kept looking at the cameras to remind myself of where I am…but God help me this night! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6dr22bcKVD — DRACONIS (@la_ghivver) August 11, 2020

KIDD to ERICA: What makes you think I don’t have your back? I’m not playing a game here. I can’t imagine myself not caring about you, whether we have a relationship or not. You’re always gonna be in my life #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/wWkAotOxnP — DRACONIS (@la_ghivver) August 11, 2020