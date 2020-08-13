BBNaija2020: First Week HOH Was Confused, Not A Leader – Ka3na Blasts Nengi

Recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na has stated that Nengi was a confused follower during her time as the head of house of the show.

Ka3na has been outspoken on social media since being evicted from the show, and she recently made a slight jab at Nengi on the platform.

On July 20th, 2020, just few days into this years edition of the show, Nengi won the Head of House challenge, and chose Wathoni as her deputy.

Taking to social media moments back, evicted housemate, Ka3na, stated that the first head of house was a confused follower and not a true leader. She wrote;

“I SAID WHAT I SAID!!!

FIRST WEEK HOH WAS A CONFUSED FOLLOWER NOT A LEADER, PERIODTT !”