BBNaija2020: Fans Design Wedding Invitation Card For Eric And Lilo (Photo)

Fans of BBNaija housemates Eric and Lilo who seem to be enjoying their relationship goals have designed a wedding invitation card for the love birds.

It is no longer news that their ship in the Big Brother house is sailing to the permanent sight and we hope it continues even after they might have left the house.

Eric and Lilo are one of the few lockdown couples whose ships are gradually sailing through the storm.

In acknowledgement of their love life, a designed wedding invitation card for the couple has emerged on social media.

Recall that a viewer recently said that Lilo and Eric would be the first housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija house so that the love birds can have ample time to plan for their traditional wedding.

See Invitation Card Below…