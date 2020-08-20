BBNaija2020: Everyday I Discover Something I Don’t Like About Prince – Tolanibaj Confesses

Tolanibaj, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has complained about her relationship with Prince.

Tolanibaj told Neo on Thursday that everyday she discovers something she doesn’t like about him.

She said, “Everyday I discover something I don’t like. If I have to tell someone do this and that every time I feel like I’m changing the person.

“Are you sure he hasn’t spoken about our business with you? I told him not to discuss it with anybody, but now I’m doing it.”

Reacting, Neo said Prince hasn’t, but he will talk to him and find out where his mind is.

Tolanibaj added that if it was outside the house, she won’t bother.

She, however, wants to feel wanted and she’s not getting that.

According to her, “her love languages are not being met.”