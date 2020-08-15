BBNaija2020: Every Man In The House Wants Me – Erica Claims

Big Brother Naija season 5 most talked-about housemate, Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim has claimed that all the men in the Big Brother house want to have an intimate relationship with her.

The 26-year-old actress and commercial model from London said this during a discussion with her love interest Kiddwaya on Friday.

She mentioned that Kiddwaya, 27, is leading all the women on by being friendly to them.

According to her, all the men in the house want to date her but can’t have her because she does not flirt with them.

“Imagine everyone in the house feels they can get me and that’s not possible, they want me, but they know they cannot get me,” the head of house said.

Erica and Kiddwaya have become closer since she picked Kiddwaya to be deputy over her friend Laycon.