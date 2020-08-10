BBNaija2020: “Erica Will Be A Slut Outside The House” – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed big brother Naija housemate, Erica.

Kemi took to her Twitter account to say that Laycon will win the show and that Erica will be a slut outside the house.

According to her, Erica’s smile is dangerous and she will break apart if a man ever dumps her. Read as she tweeted below…

“#Laycon will win this show. Erica will be a slut outside the house. Her dangerous 24hr smile She will break apart if a man ever dumps her. She needs to GO! Next week. #BBLaycon is a winner. Says the distance a good thing”