BBNaija2020: Erica Picks Kiddwaya Over Laycon As Deputy Head Of House

Erica Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica, on Monday evening, emerged the new Head of House (HOH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur is now the fourth HOH and she picked Kiddwaya as her Deputy Head of House.

Although his selection barely comes as a surprise seeing as the pair have created a friendly bond over the past weeks, her attraction to Laycon put her in a dicey place.

We await the relationship drama that ensues after her selection.

The new head of house and hers deputy are immune from this week’s eviction and will enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.