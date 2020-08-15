BBNaija2020: Erica Has Low Self-Esteem, Is Power Drunk – Lucy Speaks On Fight With Wathoni

BBNaija housemate, Lucy has weighed in on the Friaday night fight Erica and Wathoni. The fight started after Erica claimed that she doesn’t chase guys but Wathoni Indirectly disagreed, saying Kiddwaya who’s Erica’s love interest did not chase any girl in the house.

Speaking on the incident, Lucy said Erica is power-drunk and has low self esteem.

Lucy told Wathoni, “I came to talk to you because I know how if feels when someone insults your son. I want us to talk so you can take your mind off the issue.

“Erica is power drunk and has low self esteem. A child should not be used as an insult, I wish I had so I can focus more on making money.

“It is annoying when there’s an argument and half of the house goes to hug one person and leaves the other.”