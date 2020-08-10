BBNaija2020: Erica Emerges As The Head Of House

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Erica Nlewedim has won ‘Head of House’ in tonight’s challenge and we await whom she will choose as her deputy HoH.

The new head of house and deputy are immune from this week’s eviction and will enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.

Fans are guessing whom she will select as her deputy following her entanglement with Laycon and Kiddwaya.

The 26 years old model is a Nigerian actress and commercial model who is currently participating in the ongoing BBNaija Season 5 show, tagged “Lockdown” as one of the housemates.

Erica was born in Nigeria but she also stayed in London while studying screen acting at the Met Film School in the UK. Erica currently lives in Lagos. Her full name is Ngozi Nlewedim.