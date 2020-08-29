BBNaija2020: Erica Came To Me Crying That She Loves Me But I Rejected Her – Prince Reveals (Video)

Prince, a Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has revealed that he turned down fellow housemate, Erica when she made advances at him.

Erica is currently having issues with her so-called lover, Kiddwaya.

But both Prince and Trickytee seem to have absolved Kiddwaya of any wrong doing.

Prince said that Erica had once come to him telling him that she loves him but he simply rejected her proposal.

According to him, “I know there was a time Erica was in my room crying and was like…she loves me and I told her I like you too but….I like you too but I’m sorry. You go dey cry every day (if I date you) just like what is happening now.”

Watch the video:

Prince tells Trickytee how he turned down Erica when she came crying, saying she loves him …Erica this Erica that #bbnaija2020lockdown #BBNajia #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/OHzW1skDyj — Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 29, 2020