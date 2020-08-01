BBNaija2020: Erica And Kiddwaya Engage In Another Passionate Kiss (Video)

It is obvious the “ship” between Kiddwaya and Erica may never sink, not any time soon as both have been seen kissing passionately again.

Erica and Kiddwaya engage in another kiss

Last night proved to be one of the nights with the greatest highlights from Biggie’s house.

Following their steamy truth or dare, some housemates were put on heat.

Relationships between and among housemates seem to be waxing stronger by the day.

This is not the first time Kiddwaya and Erica are seen kissing, recall that on Tuesday night when they played the spin the bottle game, they both kissed briefly in the presence of all other housemates.

This passionate kiss between the two might just mean an end to the hopes many have of Erica and Laycon getting together. After the kiss, Erica told Kiddwaya,

Watch the video below.

https://twitter.com/temii_ex/status/1289365946130300933