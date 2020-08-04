BBNaija2020: Eric Took Advantage Of My Weakness – Lilo Cries (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Lilo Aderogba on Sunday claimed that her lover in the house, Eric took advantage of her weakness.

She made this known in her first interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Lilo disclosed that she feels happy leaving the BBnaija House because her relationship with fellow housemate, Eric was starting to crossing boundaries.

Lilo also told Ebuka that she felt like she was being used by Eric because she displayed her weakness whenever they are together.

Apologizing to her fans, she stated that she was carried away by putting her emotions before her goals.

In her words she said,

“I feel like I put my feelings and emotions before my goals, I was like carried away.

My friendship with Eric didn’t happen too fast, but we catching feelings definitely happened too fast.

I Just wanted to be his friend, but he told me it’s me he wants.

When I am by myself, I think, but when Eric is with me, I don’t. I felt like he took advantage of the fact that I was weak towards him being sweet and my cuddle buddy.”

Watch video below: