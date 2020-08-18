BBNaija2020: Eric Opens Up On Relationship With Lilo Outside The House (Video)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Eric has opened up about his relationship with ex-housemate, Lilo after leaving the house.

He spoke in an interview with Legit TV.

According to Eric, Lilo already has reconciled with her boyfriend.

Eric said he is open to being friends with Lilo and wouldn’t want to break the heart of Lilo’s man by wanting a relationship with her.

It is shocking that despite the fact that the two were so much into each other in the house, the relationship ended in the BBNaija house and couldn’t go far as expected by fans and viewers of BBNaija show.

Moreover, during Eric’s Interview session with Legit TV, he added that if he had not dated Lilo Aderogba, he would have gone for Wathoni.

See the video of his interview on Legit TV: