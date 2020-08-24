BBNaija2020: Ebuka Exposes Vee’s Advice To Laycon To Stay Away From Erica, Vee Admits With Her Whole Chest

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee was questioned by Big Brother tonight about her advice to Laycon regarding his situation with Erica.

Laycon who developed feelings for Erica in the house has always complained bitterly over the way she keeps getting romantically involved with Kiddwaya around him, despite being aware of his feelings for her.

Vee, while advising him, warned him to stay away from Erica to avoid getting hurt. Ebuka confronted her about the advice today, and she admitted advising Laycon to stay away.

According to Vee, Laycon’s feelings matter to her and she wouldn’t want to see him get hurt.