BBNaija2020: Dorathy Laments, Says She Regrets Her Friendship With Ozo

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy, has revealed that she regrets her relationship with Ozo.

Recall that Ozo, Nengi, and Dorathy had been in a relationship triangle.

However, Dorathy some weeks ago after being questioned by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, official host of BBNaija about her feelings warned Ozo to stay away from her.

But, speaking in the first-ever housemate to housemate diary session, Dorathy told Ozo that she regrets her relationship with him because she missed out on being friends with other housemates.

“I regret my friendship with Ozo because I focused on the attention and wish I could take it back and spread to every other housemate.

“I got carried away by the attention and being close to Ozo and missed friendship with other housemates,” Dorathy said.

Housemates were instructed and paired to act as Biggie to each other for Thursday’s diary session.

This is the first time such diary session will hold without Biggie’s voice in the history of BBNaija.