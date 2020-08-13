BBNaija2020: Condoms Have Reduced – Nengi Complains To Ozo (Video)

Some housemates of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate are engaging in sexual relationship following Nengi discovery that condoms made available for housemates has drastically reduced.

Nengi made the observation while having a breakfast with her supposed boyfriend, Ozo.

She told Ozo, “Condoms have reduced.”

“How many have you used,” she said jokingly.

Reacting, Ozo said “I wish I had used them.”

This revelation comes at a time Praise and Ka3na were caught having sex in this Lockdown edition some weeks ago.

This was followed by that of Erica and Kiddwaya.