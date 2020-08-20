BBNaija2020: Brighto Reveals Plan To Hurt Praise Before Leaving The House (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame, simply known as Brighto has in a recent conversation with Kiddwaya revealed his plan to hurt fellow housemate, Praise before he leaves the house.

This comes after he had revealed to Kiddwaya that the woman Praise brags about is sixty something years.

Brighto and Kiddwaya seemed to have been angered by Praise during their daily activities and both housemates sat over an indoor game to dissect him (Praise).

According to Brighto, Praise is a bully, talkative, liar and makes insensitive comments about people — Brighto expressed his desire to attack him by first dragging his 62-year-old wife into the conversation.

Kiddwaya was stunned to learn the age of Praise’s wife who he talks about frequently in the house. He disbelieved it, saying, a 62-year-old woman can’t have a 2-year-old child and that Brighto should ascertain the true age of the woman or else he will fail the mission.

He doubts the plan will work but Brighto assures him that it is a perfect plan and he knows how to execute it.

https://twitter.com/lollypopjam/status/1296242306513805318