BBNaija2020: Brighto Gets Evicted From Lockdown House

It’s a triple eviction night as Brighto has been evicted from the #BBNaija reality tv show.

This comes after TolaniBaj and Wathoni were earlier evicted.

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State.

Brighto, as he is fondly called, is the youngest of six kids. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications. He also had a stint in the aviation sector. He considers himself an avid entertainment lover and a people’s person.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I learnt to pray more and the ability to tell what time it is without looking at a watch.

What are your words to live by? Life is too short, try as much as possible to make yourself happy and also make everyone around you happy.

What’s your biggest achievement? I gained a scholarship to study abroad; I also got my third engineer license including other professional certificates.