BBNaija2020: “Brighto Asked if He Could Join Me In The Shower And I Said Yes” – Dorathy Tells Lucy

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor recently had a discussion with fellow housemate, Lucy where they talked about Brighto.

During the conversation, Dorathy revealed that Brighto wanted to join her in the bathroom after she told him she was going to take her shower.

Lucy expressed her shock about the revelation, because she never expected such a statement to come from Brighto.

However, the duo didn’t shower together because Dorathy has insisted on withdrawing herself from him. She considers him a player who is out to play games with her. Another reason is the fact that Brighto is close to Nengi.