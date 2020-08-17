BBNaija2020: Biggie Asks Dorathy To Leave Diary Room Over Indecent Dressing (Video)

During Dorathy‘s diary session with Biggie on Monday, she was asked to leave the diary room for indecent dressing.

Biggie gave her 30 seconds to change into a better outfit.

Dorathy wore a red tank top and an unbuttoned jacket that revealed the two oranges on her chest.

“Dorathy you have 30 seconds to change your outfit and return to the diary room”, Biggie commanded.

Returning with a black shirt, Dorathy kicked against the new voting process during her diary session with Biggie.

When asked if the voting process was the best, Dorathy said No, noting that the process is not wise.

In her words… “The new voting process is not wise because housemates would regret it.

“It is not about friendship. The game is not about who has your back but war.”

Recall that BBNaija viewers had taken to Twitter earlier today and called for a change in the voting process following Kaisha’s eviction even after being top of the 4 least voted housemates on Sunday.

