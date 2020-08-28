BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Gives Her Sister A Car Worth N5 Million For Birthday (Photos)

share on:

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke suprised her older sister with a Toyota Venza as she turned a year older today, August 28, 2020.

Worthy of note, Mercy Eke is the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

According to car website, Cheki.com, the 2012 Toyota Venza which she gifted her sister goes for between N4.5M – N5.5M.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page earlier today, where she shared photos of the gift presentation to the celebrant.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote;

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you”

See Posts Below;

Tags:Mercy Eke
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.