BBNaija Star, Esther Agunbiade Releases Sexy New Photos To Celebrate As She Turns 24

Esther Agunbiade, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija season 4, has turned a year older.

The BBNaija star turned 24 today August 22 and she shared new photos on her Instagram page to celebrate.

Captioning one of the posts, she wrote: “Chapter 24

“Its been 366 days of God’s grace and blessings and If I was asked to count God’s blessings, it will take millions of nights and days.

“This past year has been a roller coaster of emotions but I choose to be happy, to focus on the positive and make the most of what God gives me. I’m a year older”

