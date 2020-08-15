BBNaija Becomes The Most-Watched Entertainment Live Stream On Showmax

Reality show, BBNaija has become the most-watched entertainment live stream on Showmax, making it the most popular show on the platform.

Online television service, Showmax made this known in a statement given to pressmen in Lagos on Friday, August 14.

According to them, the television service drew audiences in Nigeria and other countries across the continent.

Showmax also revealed that the most popular viewing times of the BBNaija show are the eviction days.

Part of the press release read… “The Big Brother Naija Lockdown which started July 19, 2020 had already broken a Showmax live-streaming record and become the most-watched live entertainment content ever on the streaming service.

“If watched back to back, the collective number of hours of the show streamed this season already add up to almost 30 years’ worth of viewing.

“Interestingly, a significant portion of the viewing is happening outside of Nigeria.

“This year Showmax has gone a different route and is live-streaming the full show 24 hours and judging by the viewing statistics, BBNaija fans have enthusiastically taken to watching it online.

“The evictions are the most popular part of the show, with viewing peaking at 7pm on Sundays.

“Interestingly, while Nigeria accounts for almost 50% of the viewing hours, South Africans are also big fans, with 30% of the viewing happening in SA, and another 15% happening in Kenya.

“Ghana, Botswana, Namibia and Uganda also see notable viewing traffic for BBNaija.

“With six weeks to go until the Big Brother Naija Season 5 finale on 27 September, which is also being live-streamed on Showmax, more viewing records are expected to fall,” it said.