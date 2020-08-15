Barcelona Sack Coach After Suffering A Humiliating 8-2 Defeat In The Hands Of Bayern Munich

Barcelona have sacked their coach, Quique Setien after Bayern Munich disgraced them at the UEFA Champions League quarter final to a painful 8-2 defeat.

Barcelona were terribly humiliated as Bayern scored 4 times in 31 minutes of the match.

After the humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, viral reports are suggesting that Barcelona have already sacked coach Quique Setien. It has been a teary season for the Catalans, who have not won a single title.

The 61-year-old coach was appointed in January this year, but is expected to be relieved of his duties after the devastating loss in Lisbon, according to Sky Sport Italia.

When yesterday’s match ended, Setien told newsmen… “Right now we feel enormous frustration and all we can do is make conclusions and think about the future”.

“Barca is a club that is so great that this will cause us a lot of damage and obviously some things will have to change. The truth is this is a tremendously painful defeat. Barcelona want to recover their identity. Right now, it’s too soon to think about whether I will stay or not. It doesn’t depend on me,” he stated further.

Barca, for the first time since 2008 finished a season without a significant title. It hasn’t lifted the European trophy since 2015. It is also the first time since 2007 that no Spanish club has made it to the semifinals.

The win kept alive Bayern’s quest for a 6th title, which would move it ahead of Barcelona. It will be back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018 when it lost to Real Madrid in the last four.

It is also disappointing for fans as arch rival GOATs – Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi will not be seen in a UCL semi-final for the first time since 2004-05. Recall that Juventus got knocked out last week by Lyon on the basis of away goals.

According to Goal.com, Barcelona had already decided to sack their coach at the end of the season unless he ends the season on an impressive note. However, with an 8-2 defeat and a “trophyless” season, his fate is already obvious.

News Credits: India Sports | Goal.com | ESPN | Daily Mail |