Barcelona Officially Sack Coach, Setien After Bayern Humilation

The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first team coach, Barcelona has said in a statement on its website.

This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.

Quique Setién came to Barça as coach on 13 January of this year. During his seven months in charge the Cantabrian coached the first team in 25 matches: 19 in the league, three in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey.

The breakdown of his results was 16 wins, four draws and five defeats.

