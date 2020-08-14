Banky W Addresses Those Always Comparing Burna Boy, Davido And Wizkid

Following the release of Burna Boy’s highly anticipated album ‘Twice As Tall‘, singer and politician, Banky W has addressed people who always compare artistes.

Taking to his Twitter account, he said acknowledging Burna Boy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean they must put Wizkid, Davido or anyone else down.

“Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging

@burnaboy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa.”

Shortly after the release of ‘Twice As Tall’ last night, fans started comparing Burna Boy with Wizkid and Davido, who are set to release their albums.

Recall that Davido left social media in June, saying he would be back when his album ‘A Better Time’ is out.