Bam Bam Shows Off Bum as She Steps Out With Her Baby, Zendaya (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2018 star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan aka ‘Bam Bam’ has really changed since appearing on the reality show and can’t wait to show it all to the public.

The mother of one took to her social media page to flaunt what her husband, Teddy-A has been enjoying and she received positive reactions because indeed, it is a very beautiful photo.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed Zendaya earlier in March 2020. The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Friday, August 13, 2020, where she shared a beautiful photo of her bonding with the little girl.