Award-winning Nollywood Actress Born A Muslim, Converts To Christianity (Photo)

An award-winning Nollywood actress and producer, Yetunde Bakare has shared a very interesting personal story with many people taking to her page to comment.

She revealed that she was born and raised by a Muslim family, but has now decided to convert to Christianity.

She shared the story on her Instagram page and wrote:

“I was born and brought up as a Muslim 🙏 and my sunnah name is MODINAT 🥰 but I’m now a Christian for reasons best known to me 🙏💯

All the same I love my brothers/sisters in Islam 💯🤍 at the end of the day Religion isn’t all that matters, your connection with God matters most 🙏 JUMM’AT MUBARAK my people 💋

May Allah light your way to know the truth……… Jummat Mubarak

You have indeed make wrong decision may Allah subuanah watala change you before is late for u mashaallah

You have indeed made the wrong decision and I pray God leads you to the right path 🤗❤️

Sexy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I knew they will come for you with this caption, 🤣🤣🤣 , but if Christian’s converted to Muslim you hardly see negative comments, people needs to calm down, we are all one before our maker . 🙏

You made your choice and that’s best known to you…. At the end of the day it’s not how far but how well… God be with us All 👌