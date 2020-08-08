Victony, an 18 year old Engineering undergraduate of Imo State University is a trippy vocalist with a delivery so electric. He carefully weaves fine vocals, soothing riffs and Africa’s soul into his music, creating vibes that are ear-friendly with amazing replay value.

He started his music journey in 2017 with a vision to be a rapper and eventually found a balance in the gift of his dynamic artistry, in drifting in between Soul, Trap, Rap & Afro Pop.

He dropped a Fan Favourite titled ‘Sing my Song’ in February 2020 with over 150K streams across all DSP platforms.

He’s dropped a new single titled ‘Space & Time’. This single which is a fine blend of trap & afro is the first single off a joint collaborative project with the MainlandBlockParty titled ‘Saturn’.

MainlandBlockParty, popular for breaking new Artistes and being the vibe of the Youth collaborates with Victony on this journey into dreamy rhythms, cutting across different sounds / genres and you can connect with him on https://linktr.ee/victony for all social media platforms.

DOWNLOAD: MainlandBlockParty x Victony - Space & Time (6.1 MiB, 5 hits)

WATCH/STREAM “SPACE & TIME” LYRIC VIDEO:

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD “SPACE & TIME”

BUY/STREAM:- https://smarturl.it/spacentime