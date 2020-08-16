“All I Do Is Take Care Of My Son And Mind My Business” – Actress, Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has revealed her major priority as a new mother.

Sharing photos of herself on her Instagram page, the new mother said she doesn’t pay attention to unnecessary things which do not matter.

Regina said she loves minding her business and shunning any negativity that comes her way.

According to her, all she does is to mind the business that pays her, and also take care of her cute son, Munir Neji-Nwoko.

Regina recently showed off the face of her son, Munir and he looked all shades of adorable in the photos which she shared.