After a long hiatus, Iceberg Slim returns to the music scene with a new look and new music.

His new single, “Owo” (which means money in the Yoruba language), is a catchy and upbeat vibe.

Iceberg Slim definitely brought some versatility, as he showcases both his singing and rapping abilities.

“Owo” was produced by Mavin Record’s music producer, Altims. This song will definitely steal your heart if played at very high volumes.

Listen below!