After a long hiatus, Darey returns with ‘Jah Guide Me’ [Opinion]

Just after many thought of his whereabout the multiple award-winning Afro-soul/R&B singer, songwriter, music producer and entrepreneur, Darey has announced his return to music after five years, with his latest single “Jah Guide Me.”

The song was released on the 14th of August 2020, it featured an impressive vocal performance, Darey utilized a feel-good, relaxed production, filled with warm percussion and uplifting brass arrangement to bring his message to life.

The song is a brilliant combination of Afrobeats and indigenous Yoruba tone. Music appreciation is mostly subconscious, so the language barrier doesn’t hinder appreciation of good music, Jah Guide Me is one of those songs where language is an impediment for appreciation.

Despite being secular music, the song has a quality of both gospel and spirituality content, this will grace the heart of many religious worshippers and music lovers around the world. All in all the song falls from narration from the storytelling tradition, fuses soulful R&B vibes with a rhythmic punch of Afrobeats, to produce a unique sound that will hit among young and older Nigerians and the international audience he dubs this game of music.

On the shortcomings of this song, it is not other than a likely repetition and similarities of his past song titled “Against All Odd” way back in 2015. Although it is not too bad for a nice song which will be too impaired to hit Nigeria’s music top chart.

For all craziness that 2020 has blessed us with, there has been some really good music as well as the promise of new music by some of our favourites and Jah Guide Me is not an exception. From Burna Boy to Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Rema and even Fireboy DML, are waiting inline to burst our brains with some good music. The song is near faultless, it serves a message of protection and guidance from our current evil world which the song possesses and that will be loved by all denomination around the continent.

RATING: 8/10

