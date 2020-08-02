After 4 Kids, Mercy Johnson Says She Hasn’t Even Started Giving Birth Yet (Video)

After 4 kids, popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed that she hasn’t even started giving birth yet.

The actress made this known in a recent video she uploaded on her official Instagram account yesterday, August 1, 2020.

Mercy recently attended the birthday celebration of a family relative which she attended with her husband – Prince Okojie and 4 children.

At the birthday in-house event, her sister-in-law quizzed her on whether she’s done giving birth. “It’s still remaining one abi?”, she asked.

In response to her question, Mercy nodded and said “Yes, we are not done… We haven’t even started sef”.

Sharing the video and other pictures from the birthday celebration which she attended with her family, she wrote…

“My sister in laws wont stop teasing me lol, what’s my own😜😜😜just for laffs thou

PS Henry still hates to take pictures.😂😂

Happy new month everyone.

@omawildflower I dey my house,come beat me oooo🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️”

Watch video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWbQCRpJsH/