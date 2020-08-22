Afro-pop Act Emec King drops New Photos Ahead of New Single

Emmanuel Oche Johnson Okoh popularly known as Emec King is an Afro-pop Artist signed under I.YU Empire Entertainment drops New Photos Ahead of his new Single On God. Emec King has spent a few years in the music industry and has collaborations with Iyanya & Joel Amadi.

Emec King is set to release the visuals for his new single On God which was produced by Vybobest Mixed and master by Millamix. video directed by DINDU on the 25th of August 2020.

Follow on Instagram @official_emecking @i.yuempiresoundhouse