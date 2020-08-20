Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated album, “Afro Pop Vol. 1”

Weeks after serving us the critically acclaimed “AG Baby” featuring Nailah BlackmanAdekunle Gold resurfaces with something bigger and even better, the highly anticipated “Afro Pop Vol. 1” album.

2020 has been an amazing year for Adekunle Gold, quality music has been served from left to right. The new album is just another propellant to the AG‘s formidable movement.

Afro Pop Vol. 1” is the third album in AG‘s discography thus far, it houses 10 sublime records including collabos with PatorankingNailah BlackmanTenko, and Olayinka Ehi.

Jerry Abhu

