Actress, Uche Ogbodo Fights Social Media User After Being Accused Of Looking Like A Man

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is not happy after confronting a troll who accused her of looking a man.

It all started after the actress shared a video of herself which she captioned ,“Had to Check In To remind You of Self Love. Learn to Love yourself Regardless ❤️❤️❤️”.

In the video, the actress was clad in a black fitted play suit with a red skirt.

A troll then took to the comment section and said the actress looks like a man.

The troll with username, baba_e_bright wrote “You be like man😂😂😂

Uche in response, slammed the troll, pointing out how bad his vocabulary is.

See screenshot of the conversation below;

She wrote, “well it is not moving industry ok? Simple vocabulary hard you ”