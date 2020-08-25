Actress, Uche Ogbodo Fights Social Media User After Being Accused Of Looking Like A Man

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is not happy after confronting a troll who accused her of looking a man.
It all started after the actress shared a video of herself which she captioned ,“Had to Check In To remind You of Self Love. Learn to Love yourself Regardless ❤️❤️❤️”.
In the video, the actress was clad in a black fitted play suit with a red skirt.
A troll then took to the comment section and said the actress looks like a man.
The troll with username, baba_e_bright wrote “You be like man😂😂😂
Uche in response, slammed the troll, pointing out how bad his vocabulary is.
See screenshot of the conversation below;
She wrote, “well it is not moving industry ok? Simple vocabulary hard you ”