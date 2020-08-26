Actress, Ruth Kadiri Shares Adorable Photos To Celebrate Her Daughter’s Birthday Today

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter who turned +1 today, 26th of August.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “Few hours to my baby’s birthday! Oh, how time flies, the only other thing cuter than loving yourself is loving someone else, unconditionally… this was me few hours before I met my blessing. At this point, anything the nurse was telling me was just annoying me.”

Ruth also declared how much she loves her daughter and how her presence brought so much joy and laughter to her life.

She added:

“Dear reign, Watching you grow up has been been many things, Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all, it’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday @reignezerika I love you beyond words”

See adorable pictures of Ruth Kadiri’s daughter: