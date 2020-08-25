Actress Regina Daniels Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her “Prince”, Munir

Beautiful Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has shared new photos of her cute son, Munir Ned Nwoko.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, she gushed over the little man, referring to him as “my prince”.

Regina and her hubby, Ned Nwoko were recently spotted in a video arguing over who Munir looks like. Ned said Munir looks like him because he looks like his other children.

The couple also talked about the fact that their son smiles a lot. According to them, he hardly cries or stresses his mother. True to their words, Munir was seen many times, smiling as he slept peacefully.