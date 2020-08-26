Actress, Eniola Badmus Undergoes Thorough Drilling As She Begins Weight Loss Journey (Videos)

Actress, Eniola Badmus has shared new videos of her lifting a heavy tyre and undergoing thorough drilling after she embarked on weight loss journey.

The movie personality shared new videos from her workout session on her official Instagram page yesterday, August 25.

In one of the video videos, she was seen doing some punching exercises with her fitness coach.

Followers and industry colleagues took to her comment section with words of encouragement.

Badmus has been on a very tasking weight loss journey over the past few weeks and she has been proud enough to share her weight loss journey with her followers on Instagram.

Spotted sweating profusely while swinging a heavy tyre from left to right, a determined Badmus wrote… “This Tyre is heavy oooooooo @deshapeables but why why……I’m dying oooooo”.

Watch video clips below:



https://www.instagram.com/p/CET6YX7jZO4/