Actress Cossy Orjiakor Engaged To Her German Boyfriend

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor has announced her engagement on Instagram.

The endowed actress shared a photo of her ring and said it’s beautiful year to plan a wedding.

“Ring Alert.. Yes Yes Yes 2020. A beutiful year to plan a wedding.” she wrote.

Recall that in June, Cossy took to her Instagram page to gush over her German boyfriend’s recent act of love after he tattooed her name as well as a poem dedicated to her on his back.

Cossy who revealed in an interview last year, that her marriage may not last up to a month, is now ready to tie the knot.