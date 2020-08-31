Actress Angela Okorie Blasts Nigerians Mourning Late Black Panther Actor, Chadwick Boseman

Actress Angela Okorie has berated Nigerians sharing pictures and videos of late Black panther actor, Chadwick Boseman.
She lambasted Nigerians celebrating him with so much loyalty now that he is dead.
She wondered why people came out to celebrate him after his death, while when he was sick, no one cared.
She shared the video with the caption:
“In conclusion
People celebrate death
More than life
Celebrate life that is worth celebrating
Not when they are Gone
Especially people who have done alot to put smiles on your face
Don’t let low self esteem ,inferiority
Complex and hate eat you up,
All that epistle doesn’t really matter
when the person don’t get to see it
Too much hate in the world and I don’t know why , abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo”
Watch video below: