Actress Angela Okorie Blasts Nigerians Mourning Late Black Panther Actor, Chadwick Boseman

Actress Angela Okorie has berated Nigerians sharing pictures and videos of late Black panther actor, Chadwick Boseman.

She lambasted Nigerians celebrating him with so much loyalty now that he is dead.

She wondered why people came out to celebrate him after his death, while when he was sick, no one cared.

She shared the video with the caption:

“In conclusion

People celebrate death

More than life

Celebrate life that is worth celebrating

Not when they are Gone

Especially people who have done alot to put smiles on your face

Don’t let low self esteem ,inferiority

Complex and hate eat you up,

All that epistle doesn’t really matter

when the person don’t get to see it

Too much hate in the world and I don’t know why , abeg no reason to hate any1 oooo”

Watch video below: