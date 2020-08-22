Actor Nosa Rex And Wife, Deborah Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Nollywood actor and comedian, Nosa Rex and his wife, Deborah have shared adorable photos to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in expensive white and traditional marriage ceremonies in 2015.

Celebrating his 5th year of living with Deborah as husband and wife, Nosa wrote;

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to us .

God has been faithful and we are thankful 🙏. @nma_kocha Thank you for accepting me. I am lucky to have you ❤️❤️

God bless our union forever.”

And his wife, Deborah Nosa-Rex (Nma Kocha) wrote… “It’s been an amazing ride with you on this journey for 5 years, I cannot ask for a better set of source of joy my life.. Happy anniversary to us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Their marriage is blessed with two lovely children, a boy and a girl.

See more photos below…