7 New Lucky Winners Win ₦360,000 Each in the Infinix Storm X Campaign

A new group of individuals have joined the long list of lucky winners from the Infinix Storm X campaign. Finally, Infinix has closed the curtain on its campaign which stretched through a month and some days.

Starting on the 3rd of July, Infinix put out a challenge to young entertainers in Nigeria. Through this challenge, Infinix sought to test the creativity and originality of young entertainers with the goal of bringing true talents into the spotlight. In addition to beaming the spotlight on talents, Infinix also sought to reward these talents with a whooping sum of ₦360,000. The brand referred to this prize as an “unlimited fun allowance”.

One of the major courses that Infinix stands for is empowering young people. For many years, the brand has been consistent in doing that. Although, the brand has taken on different approaches towards achieving that end, the goal remains crystal clear.

The Storm X campaign kicked off shortly after the launch of Infinix’s product centric device – HOT 9. While there was an online phase of the campaign which focused on seeking out talents, there was also an offline phase that sought to reward consumers. Individuals who purchased any of the HOT 9 series or NOTE 7 series during the period of the campaign also qualified for a raffle draw where final winners were being selected.

The first set of winners from the campaign were announced during the first raffle draw on Thursday, July 30, 2020. At the end of the raffle draw, four grand winners were selected while other participants also walked away with wonderful gift prizes.

The Infinix Storm X challenge was finally brought to a close on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The challenge ended with the second online raffle draw and saw 7 lucky winners walk away with a grand prize of unlimited fun allowance.

In this raffle draw, two outstanding performers from the online competition were selected as lucky grand winners. Their names are; Ronna cayana, and Micheal Aduragbemi. The other five winners were selected from a pool of customers who bought any of the brands latest device from offline stores.

The names of these winners are; Adenike Aderogba, Idowu, Musa Balarebe, Gozie Ezeani, and Chinedu. All of these winners will receive thirty thousand naira monthly allowance for the period of 12 months, amounting ₦360,000 at the end of one year.

This “fun allowance” will help these individuals, who are mostly young people in the university or young graduates, to cushion their monthly expenses. The allowance could also help them take care of necessary grocery shopping, and monthly data subscriptions.

Asides from the grand winners, other lucky winner also walked away with amazing gift prizes like; micro ovens, and household refrigerators.

Infinix has taken every chance that it gets to ensure that young people are given the room to express themselves through several rewarding campaigns. Once again, the rumor mill has buzzed about another campaign tagged “#ShowYourSmartLifestyle”.

