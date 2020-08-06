African pop diva Yemi Alade soars to new heights, commanding positivity with “True Love”, a Vtek produced tribal dance anthem which serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album.

After the urban-influenced hit “Boyz”, Alade comes blazing with her towering vocals and a pulsating guitar-driven instrumentation singing; “… I can feel it in my bassline, feel in my soul, I can feel in my liver, from my head down to my toes…” before returning to the triumphant chorus preaching happiness, joy, and dancing in the rain of true love.