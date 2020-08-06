African pop diva Yemi Alade soars to new heights, commanding positivity with “True Love”, a Vtek produced tribal dance anthem which serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album.
After the urban-influenced hit “Boyz”, Alade comes blazing with her towering vocals and a pulsating guitar-driven instrumentation singing; “… I can feel it in my bassline, feel in my soul, I can feel in my liver, from my head down to my toes…” before returning to the triumphant chorus preaching happiness, joy, and dancing in the rain of true love.
“True Love” is a true African pop gem, and sets the throne for the successor of “Woman of Steel”.