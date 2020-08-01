Ona Dema is a voice of the Nigerian new school capturing the ears and hearts of many with her unique expression of sounds especially in genres like Afro-EDM and fusion. Her newest musical cut “No Time” plays like an enchantress anthem and embodies elements of truthful sass and attitude.

The strumming sounds of an electric guitar riff gives the mellow tuned production an edgy feel reminiscent of Toni Braxton’s classical hits. The sonic melodies on “No Time” are assisted by the vigorous vocals and hard punchlines of singer-rapper, Dremo.