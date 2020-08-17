360Downloads: Extended Play: Harrysong – Right About Now featuring Davido, Rudeboy, Stonebwoy, Toofan, Sheye Banks, Hiro

Songwriter, instrumentalist, and singer Harrysong and AlterPlate Music leader deliver his promised extended play “Right About Now”.



The set houses collaborations with Sheye Banks, Rudeboy, Hiro, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Toofan. The E.P is an extremely special one as it was borne out of hard work, freedom of expression, and the quest to deliver sweet music – a sound different from the afro gyration sound Harrysong is popularly is known for.

“Right About Now” is a project with sounds; carefully-selected and lyrics; passionately written, and is distributed by Ziiki Media on all music platforms.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD “RIGHT ABOUT NOW” – Right About Now by Harrysong

