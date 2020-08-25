DJ Yomc – 360Nobs Monthly Mix (August Edition)
Introducing to you another Mix, and this is Explosively Banged up with a breathtaking tune from our Official DJ, Tha Cue Ultimator DJ Yomc, flip down as you glance through the Tracklist aiming at pushing you to click the Download Button. This is the August Edition.
Tracklist:
1. Sarz Ft. WurlD – Focus
2. Lexi – Hallelujah
3. Peruzzi – Lagbaja
4. BOJ Ft. Davido & Mr Eazi – Abracadabra
5. 6ix9ine – Punani
6. Patoranking – Abule
7. Reminisce Ft. Fireboy – Ogaranya
8. DJ Tunez Ft. Wizkid – Cool Me Down
9. Burna Boy – Wetin Dey Sup
10. Oxlade – Hold On
11. Olakira – Lovesick
12. Burna Boy – 23
13. Lyta – Hold Me Down
14. Tiwa Savage – Koroba
13. Harrysong Ft. Rudeboy – Konna
14. Olakira – In My Maserati
15. LAX – Lose My Mind
16. Samonip – Faraway
17. Burnaboy – Bebo
18. Major League DJz & Abidoza Ft. Londie London & Thebelebe – Ungalahleki
19. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Kamo Mphela & Crush – Umshisho
20. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Benjiflow – Jolene (Amapiano Remix)
21. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Joeboy – Baby(Amapiano Remix)
22. Fireboy DML Ft. Wande Coal – Spell
23. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Bontle Smith – Sghubu
24. Boohle & Josiah De Disciple – Inyembezi
25. Focaslistic Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Ke Busy
26. Mohbad – Overhype
27. Mr Gbafun – Tinbablow
28. Reminisce Ft. Tiwa Savage – Eja Osan
29. Chazzu – Not Possible
30. Heavy K Ft. Mpumi – Wedwa
31. Yemi Alade – True Love
32. Jaido P Ft. Olamide – Tesinapot
33. Don G Ft. DJ Sidez – Alariwo
34. CDQ – Vaseline
35. Reminisce – Over 2.5
36. Boddhi Satva & DJ Maphorisa – Toumbalo
37. DJ YK – Awon Ayee Dance Beat
38. Fela 2 – Obo Erofo
39. Mr NSCey Ft. DJ Yomc – Vibe Beat
40. Blackwizzy – Opor
41. Decoded – Idan
42. Professional – Gurun Beat