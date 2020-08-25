DJ Yomc – 360Nobs Monthly Mix (August Edition)

Introducing to you another Mix, and this is Explosively Banged up with a breathtaking tune from our Official DJ, Tha Cue Ultimator DJ Yomc, flip down as you glance through the Tracklist aiming at pushing you to click the Download Button. This is the August Edition.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Tracklist:

1. Sarz Ft. WurlD – Focus

2. Lexi – Hallelujah

3. Peruzzi – Lagbaja

4. BOJ Ft. Davido & Mr Eazi – Abracadabra

5. 6ix9ine – Punani

6. Patoranking – Abule

7. Reminisce Ft. Fireboy – Ogaranya

8. DJ Tunez Ft. Wizkid – Cool Me Down

9. Burna Boy – Wetin Dey Sup

10. Oxlade – Hold On

11. Olakira – Lovesick

12. Burna Boy – 23

13. Lyta – Hold Me Down

14. Tiwa Savage – Koroba

13. Harrysong Ft. Rudeboy – Konna

14. Olakira – In My Maserati

15. LAX – Lose My Mind

16. Samonip – Faraway

17. Burnaboy – Bebo

18. Major League DJz & Abidoza Ft. Londie London & Thebelebe – Ungalahleki

19. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Kamo Mphela & Crush – Umshisho

20. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Benjiflow – Jolene (Amapiano Remix)

21. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Joeboy – Baby(Amapiano Remix)

22. Fireboy DML Ft. Wande Coal – Spell

23. Major League & Abidoza Ft. Bontle Smith – Sghubu

24. Boohle & Josiah De Disciple – Inyembezi

25. Focaslistic Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Ke Busy

26. Mohbad – Overhype

27. Mr Gbafun – Tinbablow

28. Reminisce Ft. Tiwa Savage – Eja Osan

29. Chazzu – Not Possible

30. Heavy K Ft. Mpumi – Wedwa

31. Yemi Alade – True Love

32. Jaido P Ft. Olamide – Tesinapot

33. Don G Ft. DJ Sidez – Alariwo

34. CDQ – Vaseline

35. Reminisce – Over 2.5

36. Boddhi Satva & DJ Maphorisa – Toumbalo

37. DJ YK – Awon Ayee Dance Beat

38. Fela 2 – Obo Erofo

39. Mr NSCey Ft. DJ Yomc – Vibe Beat

40. Blackwizzy – Opor

41. Decoded – Idan

42. Professional – Gurun Beat

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>