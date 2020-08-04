DJ Phemzydee & Sky D – Best Of SKY D
Dj Phemzydee teams up with afrobeats sensation Sky D on this compilation mixtape of good tunes. Over the years Sky D has stamped his place in this music industry, therefore this mixtape is a compilation of his songs over the years with additions of quality songs rocking airwaves now. If you’re a music lover, then this mixtape shouldn’t be missing out of your playlist.
Tracklist
1. Pull Up – Sky D
2. Again – Wande coal
3. Haba – Blaqbonez
4. Bad commando – Rema
5. Jugudice – Sky D
6. AG Baby – Adekunle Gold
7. New York city girl – Fireboy DML
8. Know you – Ladi Poe
9. Duduke – Simi
10. Why on me – Sky D
11. Odogwu – Burna Boy
12. Bad Influence – Omah Lay
13. Something Different – Adekunle Gold
14. About Us – Sky D
15. Damn – Omah Lay
16. Kata – Tekno
17. Jollof on the jet – DJ CUPPY X Rema x Rayvanny
18. Smile for me – Sky D
19. Born to win – Timaya
20. Opo – 2baba x wizkid
21. Boys are bad – Kizz Daniel
22. Call on me – Joeboy
23. Getting late – Sky D
24. Kpalanga – Mr Eazi
25. Slow down Rmx – Skip marley x Davido x H.E.R x Oxlade
26. Know your worth rmx – Khalid x Davido x Tems
27. Stay with me – Sky D
28. Nobody – DJ Neptune x Joeboy x Mr Eazi
29. Mad – Sarz x Wurld
30. Shekere – Yemi Alade x Angelique K
31. Donuo – Sky D
32. Let me be – Sky D
33. Woman – Rema
34. 4AM – Manny Norte x 6Lack x Rema x Tion
35. Ojoro – Terri
36. Donuo – Sky D
37. Aii – Kizz Daniel
38. Betty butter – Mayorkun x Davido
39. Don’t Rush – Young T x Bugsey
40. Away – Oxlade
41. Dumebi RMX – Rema
42. Of Lagos – Mayorkun
43. Let me be – Sky D
44. Lenu rmx – Buju x Burna Boy
45. MJ Rmx – Badboy Timz x Mayorkun
46. Wonderful – Burna Boy
47. Jore – Kizz Dniel
48. Your Body – Orezi x Teni
49. Naughty Girl – Wande Coal
50. Jerusalema Rmx – Master Kg x Burna Boy
51. Donuo – Sky D
52. Addicted – Niniola
53. Own it Rmx – Stormzy x Burna Boy x ED Sheeran
54. Dumebi (Major Lazer Rmx) – Rema