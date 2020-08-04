DJ Phemzydee & Sky D – Best Of SKY D

Dj Phemzydee teams up with afrobeats sensation Sky D on this compilation mixtape of good tunes. Over the years Sky D has stamped his place in this music industry, therefore this mixtape is a compilation of his songs over the years with additions of quality songs rocking airwaves now. If you’re a music lover, then this mixtape shouldn’t be missing out of your playlist.

Tracklist

1. Pull Up – Sky D

2. Again – Wande coal

3. Haba – Blaqbonez

4. Bad commando – Rema

5. Jugudice – Sky D

6. AG Baby – Adekunle Gold

7. New York city girl – Fireboy DML

8. Know you – Ladi Poe

9. Duduke – Simi

10. Why on me – Sky D

11. Odogwu – Burna Boy

12. Bad Influence – Omah Lay

13. Something Different – Adekunle Gold

14. About Us – Sky D

15. Damn – Omah Lay

16. Kata – Tekno

17. Jollof on the jet – DJ CUPPY X Rema x Rayvanny

18. Smile for me – Sky D

19. Born to win – Timaya

20. Opo – 2baba x wizkid

21. Boys are bad – Kizz Daniel

22. Call on me – Joeboy

23. Getting late – Sky D

24. Kpalanga – Mr Eazi

25. Slow down Rmx – Skip marley x Davido x H.E.R x Oxlade

26. Know your worth rmx – Khalid x Davido x Tems

27. Stay with me – Sky D

28. Nobody – DJ Neptune x Joeboy x Mr Eazi

29. Mad – Sarz x Wurld

30. Shekere – Yemi Alade x Angelique K

32. Let me be – Sky D

33. Woman – Rema

34. 4AM – Manny Norte x 6Lack x Rema x Tion

35. Ojoro – Terri

37. Aii – Kizz Daniel

38. Betty butter – Mayorkun x Davido

39. Don’t Rush – Young T x Bugsey

40. Away – Oxlade

41. Dumebi RMX – Rema

42. Of Lagos – Mayorkun

44. Lenu rmx – Buju x Burna Boy

45. MJ Rmx – Badboy Timz x Mayorkun

46. Wonderful – Burna Boy

47. Jore – Kizz Dniel

48. Your Body – Orezi x Teni

49. Naughty Girl – Wande Coal

50. Jerusalema Rmx – Master Kg x Burna Boy

52. Addicted – Niniola

53. Own it Rmx – Stormzy x Burna Boy x ED Sheeran

54. Dumebi (Major Lazer Rmx) – Rema